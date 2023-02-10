The business reality show, Shark Tank India, where startups seek investment from established businessmen, has become quite popular among fans. As Shark Tank India 2 has started picking its pace, an unseen video from the first season is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows a pitch from a transgender, Laxmi Narayan Tripathy. Laxmi’s business idea ‘Kineer’ Water Services was not only unique but also created employment for the transgender community.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathy’s business aimed at providing packaged water to reputed business organisations including Vistara Airlines, Sodexo, and Lalit Hotels to name a few. The company employed around 350 transgenders, and also tried engaging people involved in prostitution. Laxmi, who aimed at taking the business to the top 3, asked the sharks for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 10 percent equity.

Further talking about the business, Laxmi Narayan said that usually companies employ transgenders on a temporary basis and end up sacking them, but her company aims at evaluating people based on their skills and not gender.

Although Laxmi failed to crack a deal with the sharks, Namita Thapar decided to be part of her business. She said, “What you’re focusing on is creating employment, which is a great cause, and our HR team would get in touch with you to discuss further." Even Anupam Mittal lauded Laxmi for her business model, “I love the cause and your spirit, Laxmi ji."

Who is Laxmi Narayan Tripathy?

Laxmi Narayan Tripathy is a popular name among the trans community. She has worked hard for the upliftment of the trans community. Laxmi Narayan holds several prestigious awards including National Achievers Award, the Best CSR Initiative Award, and the Mahatma Gandhi Samman. Before Shark Tank India, she appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show along with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani for the promotions of the film Laxmii.

The Indian version of the critically acclaimed American show Shark Tank has become a hit and piqued enthusiasts’ interest. Season two of Shark Tank India premiered on 2 January 2023, while the first season of Shark Tank India aired between 20 December 2021 and 11 February 2022. Apart from Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal, the first season saw Ashneer Grover- Ex Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe among the judges. Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com, is the new Shark on the panel for the second season, replacing Ashneer Grover.

