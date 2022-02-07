Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta Memes Are Manchester City's Favourite Too? Latest Post Will Make You Go ROFL

Shark Tank India is one of those shows which gained immense popularity in a short period of time. Even though the show has concluded, its memes are still ruling social media. Seems like even the football club Manchester City is a great fan of Shark Tank India. Recently, the official Instagram account of Manchester City shared an Aman Gupta meme with a little twist.

A picture of the club’s player João Cancelo was superimposed on Aman Gupta along with one of his popular lines, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes, I will give, don’t take tension)." Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder and CMO of boAt and was often seen saying these words on the show to the pitchers. “When João is asked about his next @mancity assist #SharkTankIndia," the caption read.

The post has left fans in splits. Several netizens took to the comment section and wondered if the admin of Manchester City’s Instagram handle is an Indian. “Man City Admin is the best," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Grealish- Meri expertise nhi h that’s why I am out."

For the unversed, Shark Tank India had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The show had a simple concept budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The last episode of the show aired on Friday i.e on February 4. During the last episode, all seven sharks joined the show. Talking about her experience, Namita Thapar, a shark and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “It’s been a phenomenal experience because we believed in the cause and I am truly happy that it has become a dinner table conversation. It has cut across gender, classes, barriers. So, what we set out to accomplish has been accomplished and that is a matter of great joy. I personally was very happy that 48% of the ventures that got funded are women! That is a brilliant statistic and that’s something I am very happy about."

