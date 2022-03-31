Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta Reveals the Reason Behind Wearing the Same BoAt T-shirt Always

The co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, Aman Gupta became a household name after appearing as one of the sharks on India’s biggest business reality show, Shark Tank India. And why not? Aman Gupta is very well known for his excellent sense of humour and easy to go personality. Now, while starting his journey as a LinkedIn influencer, Aman revealed the marketing strategy that worked the most for him, and why he wore the same clothes.

Taking it to his LinkedIn account, Aman informed the fans and followers that he used to always wear the same T-shirt with his company’s logo as he had “no budget" to advertise the brand. The co-founder and CMO of boat wrote, “People who know me, know how many times I’ve worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs’ strategy, “it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger-than-life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/ airports, etc. It had the best ROI (Return on investment) ever, given that I had no budget to actually advertise the brand initially."

The successful entrepreneur added that similar to many people, he also had nothing when he started, but as a young entrepreneur it is crucial “to have an eye for frugality." He concluded by saying, “Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality" easily accessible resources with great ROI. I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle."

Earlier, during a conversation with Tanmay Bhat for a web show, Aman revealed that he as well as other sharks regretted wearing the same clothes on Shark Tank India. When the businessman was questioned if it was weird wearing the same clothes for a longer duration, Aman said, “We used to wear the same clothes for a few days. And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots. This used to be the biggest regret and biggest thing." He added that all the Sharks always used to go to the creative director and request to change their clothes. He jokingly said that they also used to say to the director ‘take our money but please change our clothes," the sharks used to request the team as they all were bored of wearing the same clothes.

Shark Tank India is an adaptation of the popular American TV show Shark Tank, and it was launched in December 2021 on Sony TV.

