Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Joins Pitchers 2 With His Iconic Line, 'Bhai, Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu?'

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 15:49 IST

Ashneer Grover to feature in Pitchers 2. (Photo: Instagram)

While Ashneer Grover will not be a part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank India, he will be seen in Pitchers 2. Yes, you read it right. Recently, the makers of the show released a new teaser in which they announced that Bharat Pe co-founder will be a part of the sequel.

The teaser began with Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan and Arunabh Kumar discussing a pitch and talking about how they missed a chance to meet Ashneer Grover. As the three also discuss their company’s performance, Navneet said, “Our company is going down just like this lift." However, Ashneer, who was also in the lift, heard this and replied with his iconic Shark Tank India dialogue, “Bhai, kya kar raha hai tu (Brother, what are you doing)?" “Talent pehchanta hun main. Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over. Batao kab aur kaha pitch karoge (I can recognise talent. Till Grover is there, it’s not over. Tell when and where will you make your pitch)?" he added.

Ashneer also shared the promo on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over (Till Grover is there, it’s not over)! Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India."

Ashneer Grover rose to fame after he featured in Shark Tank India season one as a judge. His one-liners from the show and sharp comments became immensely famous. However, the businessman will not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2. Reacting to the same earlier this month, Ashneer told E-times, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai."

Meanwhile, talking about Pitchers 2, the show will stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 this Christmas.

