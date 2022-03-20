Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Reacts To Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Sasta Shark Tank’, Calls It 'Hilarious'

Shark Tank India concluded in the first week of February. It’s been over a month, but the fans are still not able to get over it. Social media is flooded with Shark Tank India memes and if you haven’t shared one yet ever, you are certainly living under the rock.

Recently, content creator Ashish Chanchalani dropped a video titled ‘Sasta Shark Tank’. As the name suggests, it is a spoof video that presents the show and its sharks along with their signature remarks in a hilarious way. While Bharat Pe’s Ashneer Grover has been made into Paneer Grover, Babita Papad is the parody version of Namita Thapar. The parody versions of Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are Chaman Gutka, funder of Goat and Uttapam Misal, founder of divorce.com. In the parody video, Ashish Chanchalani can be himself playing the spoof version of Ashneer Grover. From Namita’s ‘I am out’ to Ashneer’s ‘Main tera doglapan nikalta hun’, the video also has references to several of the sharks’ tag lines.

While netizens are loving the video, even Ashneer could not prevent himself from complimenting it. After Ashish shared pictures and short clips of ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ on Instagram, Ashneer reacted to it and called it ‘hilarious’. “Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau," he wrote.

Several other fans also reacted to the video and called it ‘ek number’. “Bhai love your content, big fan keep it up," one of the fans wrote for Ashish. Another social media user commented, “Every damn reference was in count and the fact how beautifully executed, loved the budget been invested in this video, what a feel throughout!! Kudos to the team, @ashchanchlani nailed it."

For the unversed, Shark Tank India had a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The last episode of the show aired on February 4.

