Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh Buys Luxurious Car Worth Rs 1.19 Crore; Check Picture

Co-founder of Mamaearth and Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh has brought a new car and it’s none other than the Audi e-tron electric car which is worth Rs 1.19 crore. Recently, Ghazal took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she and her husband can be seen posing along with their new car. The couple wore formal attire and can be seen twinning in black as they pose for the camera.

“Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It’s all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era," the caption of Ghazal’s post reads.

Several fans took to the comment section of Ghazal’s post and dropped congratulated the couple. “Both of you, and your car look amazing," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Red is amazing but black is hot 🔥, congratulations to the Beauty for this beauty." One of the netizens also joked about the high fuel prices and wrote, “Jo itni mehngi car lega usko petrol price ki kya tension (Why will one worry about fuel prices if one who can buy such an expensive car)."

Meanwhile, Ghazal and her husband Varun Alagh welcomed their second baby and named him Ayaan. Back then, Ghazal took to social media and dropped a picture four hands one above the other. The four hands were of Ghazal, Varun, their elder son Agastya and the newborn Ayaan. In the caption, she called her newborn “Baby Shark," referring to the show Shark Tank India. “And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings," she further wrote.

