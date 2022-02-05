Shark Tank Season 1 Finale: Anupam Mittal Hosts After Party For 'Sharks' And Their Spouses

The first season of Shark Tank India aired its final episode on Friday, after receiving a lot of love and appreciation from viewers. The show not only became a sensation on television but also drew a lot of attention on social media platforms. As the season came to a close, Anupam Mittal organised an after-party for the sharks, aka the show’s judges, and their spouses.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaddi.com, shared a live video from the party in which he introduced all of the sharks and their spouses. He captioned the video, “Last episode."

Apart from Anupam and his wife Anchal Kumar, the video also featured BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and her husband Vikas Thapar, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal and his wife Nimisha Bansal, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of BoAt, was not seen in the video, but his wife, Priya Dagar made an appearance in the clip.

Anupam also shared photos from the set of the show’s final episode. The Shaadi.com CEO shared the series of photos and wrote, “As we get together for the last episode of #sharktankindia with all the sharks and the crew, here is a hat tip to the unsung heroes who made it happen. This was no less a feat than creating a unicorn in less than a year, so take a bow. Your Passion, perseverance, and drive for perfection have paid off. Indian TV badal gaya!"

Shark Tank India’s first season premiered on television in December 2021. It was inspired by the renowned American business reality show and presented an opportunity to entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas and business prototypes. The show was presented by Rannvijay Singha. The show built a religious fanbase among Indian audiences. It also paved the way for a bunch of memes on social media during the course of the show.

