Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Desires More Outfit Options for Season 2: People Say Spend Money and Buy Some Clothes

Shark Tank India has gone on to become one of the country’s most talked-about television shows. The show’s judges, aka ‘sharks,’ are everywhere, from memes to viral videos by influencers. The sharks are all successful entrepreneurs, who have been known names in the business world for years, some even decades. The show is now in its final week, and to celebrate the occasion, six of the seven ‘sharks’ gathered for a virtual chat on Tuesday on the show’s official Instagram handle.

During the chat, the show’s host, Rannvijay Singha, shared media questions with the sharks. When he asked shark Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at BoAt, what he would change about the show’s format, Aman replied, “Maybe the clothes!" The entrepreneur added with a laugh, “People say itne paise show me laga rahe ho, thode paise laga ke kapde hi khareed lo (People say you have spent so much money on the show, spend a little more and buy some clothes)."

Advertisement

The remark was made in response to a running gag on the show in which several fans have enquired why the sharks wear the same clothes for all five episodes in a week. People in the know speculate that this could be due to the fact that all episodes aired in a week are shot in a single sitting or on a single day. However, not providing the sharks with a change of costumes, gives the impression that they are wearing the same outfits over and over.

Advertisement

Following this witty jibe on the show, the entrepreneur added another thing he would like to see changed. “But seriously," he said, “I’d like more educated pitchers," referring to some entrepreneurs who overestimate their business. He then alluded to fellow shark BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover’s well-known temper, saying, “If they come better prepared, it would be better. Otherwise, if they do oot-patang (weird shenanigans), Ashneer bhai won’t spare them."

Advertisement

Shark Tank India features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ for investment. When multiple ‘sharks’ are interested in the same business, it can lead to a bidding war. Aside from Aman, the show features six other sharks, BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alag and the show airs Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television. This week marks the end of the first season of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.