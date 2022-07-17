Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover Couldn’t Afford Salman Khan’s Fee for An Ad Once: 'I Told Him To...'

Shark Tank India judge and businessman Ashneer Grover grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and straightforward attitude during the show. The businessman was quite outspoken during the show when it came to passing feedback to entrepreneurs. During the run of Shark Tank India, several dialogues by Ashneer took over the internet as memes, leaving everyone on splits. Now, we have got you a hilarious incident that Ashneer recently recalled during an event.

The former co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech company BharatPe, rememebered an incident in which he tried to negotiate with Salman Khan’s team to get him to appear as the brand ambassador for one of his entrepreneurial ventures. Grover admitted that he wanted to get Salman Khan onboard but also revealed that he did not want to spend a lot of money on him.

As reported by Indian Express, Grover recalled the four-year-old incident and said at a recent college event, “In 2019 I intended to enlist Salman Khan as a brand ambassador. Nobody could have ever thought of it. I was a small company and I wanted to generate trust overnight and so I thought to make Salman Khan my brand ambassador."

Ashneer had said that at the time, the Barjrangi Bhaijaan actor’s fee was Rs. 7.5 crores, and he told him to do the ad for less. Talking about the negotiation, he said, “When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they will charge Rs. 7.5 crores, that’s when I started calculating. I had 100 crores, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 on making the add and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, and so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore."

The businessman further added that, ‘Sir have you come to buy vegetables? How much will you negotiate?’, to which I said, ‘I don’t have the money to give’."

Ashneer Grover won many hearts with his stint in Shark Tank India. He is expected to return for the second season of the reality show.

Meanwhile, speaking about Salman Khan’s work front, the actor has his much-awaited film Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in the Telugu film Godfather and the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman will also reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

