Shark Tank’s Ashneer Grover Teases Kapil Sharma for Having Two Lockdown Babies

Kapil Sharma is known to make people laugh their hearts out through his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'. But this time, Kapil Sharma was caught unguard as the ‘Sharks’ from Shark Tank India made an appearance on the show. Ashneer Grover, the owner of digital payment platform BharatPe left Kapil embarrassed by commenting on her two lockdown babies.

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show welcomed the Sharks from the show Shark Tank India. The owners of different business groups joined Kapil as guests on his comedy show. Kapil welcomed the guests by reading out loud the net worth of the business owners. Kapil pointed out the contribution they made in increasing India’s GDP and thanked them for the same. The fun of the show began as Kapil started asking hilarious questions from the guests.

He started with Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and asked him whether he thought of launching Sagai.com before the famous matrimonial site. Anupam was left speechless and just shared some giggles on this funny question. Aman Gupta, who is a co-founder of Boat, came in support of his co-shark and said that Anupam is planning to start DusriShaadi.com. Everyone laughed out loud at Aman’s comment.

While Kapil was making fun of the sharks, Ashneer left Kapil speechless by asking him about his two lockdown babies. Taking a dig at Kapil, Ashneer said that during the first lockdown, Kapil had his first baby and then another during the second lockdown. Further pointing at Kapil’s T-shirt, he said, “Yeh off aapki wife ne yaha lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendre wale laga ke chale gaye,”

Kapil tries to laugh a little and then handles the situation by making an imaginary call to Sony TV. The leg-pulling continued throughout the show and the other comedians joined Kapil one by one with their gigs.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is an Indian adaptation of an American series in which aspiring entrepreneurs present their business ideas in front of successful people called ‘Sharks’ to get investment.

