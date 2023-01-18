Shark Tank 2: Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta Get Into a Heated Argument Over a Pitch, Here's What Happened

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 saw interesting business proposals like skincare products, a medical-grade patented device for fetal and maternal monitoring, and a celebrity-approved micro-luxury limited edition watch brand among others. However, sharks Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta got into a heated argument during a pitch. After Aman Gupta called himself ‘Amazon ka Raja’, Anupam lost his cool and called him out for boasting. This resulted in a war of words between the two.

During the episode, two step-brothers, Sayyam and Sunny Jain introduced their Ayurveda and Science-infused skincare and beauty range to the sharks. They demanded Rs 60 lakhs for 2% equity for their business. Co-founder of boAt, Aman Gupta led the conversation by enquiring about the sibling duo, who then explained the product and themselves. Due to a conflict of interest, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharma, backed out of the deal as she has been a solo investor in a skincare brand since last season.

Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, backed out as well. Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, offered Rs 60 lakh for 10% equity. Anupam Mittal, Founder of Shaadi.com, joined Peyush and said they both will give Rs 30 lakh each. Aman comes up with a counter-offer promising the founders that he will help their business grow on e-commerce sites. He said, “Amazon aur Flipkart ka raaja toh main hu (I am the king of Amazon and Flipkart)”.

Reacting to Aman’s statement, Anupam responded, “Ye Amazon ka raaja vaja chhodo. This is like boasting about yourself”. He tried to convince the entrepreneurs by saying, “If you want a technology like Cureskin, I can help you because I’ve understood it very well and our business is related to technology. Aman instantly retorted with, “Many of the businesses must have shut down which they are working on.”

This led to a war of words, as Anupam hit back saying, “He doesn’t know what he is talking about, you can think about the offer and come back, he is just replying as he wants to counter.” Aman took a dig at him and said, “Haan bhai sahab ko hi sab pata hai, hum toh nadan bande hain (Yes, only he knows everything, we are all just naive here)."

Finally, Anupam ended the argument and said “Bakwaas karoge toh yahi realise hoga (If you will talk nonsense, you will realise this only)."

The brothers presented another offer of Rs 1 crore for 5% equity. Aman offered 4% equity for Rs 60 lakhs and Peyush made the same offer too. Finally, Aman Gupta finalized the deal with Sayyam and Sunny Jain for Rs 60 lakh for 4 % equity and got the title ‘Skincare ka gunda’ from Namita Thapar.

