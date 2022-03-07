Sharmila Tagore Adores Grandson Jeh As He Plays With Xylophone, See Pic

Member of the royal Pataudi family and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi’s Instagram posts often offer a rare glimpse into the lives of her nieces and nephews. In her latest Instagram post, Saba showed how her mother and veteran Hindi cinema actress Sharmila Tagore likes to spend time with the youngest member of the Pataudi family.

The Instagram post featured a portrait of Sharmila playing with her grandson Jehangir. The youngest son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sitting on a mat as he played with a colourful xylophone. The 75-year-old veteran actress was seen accompanying Jeh as the one-year-old played with his toys. Sharing this rare moment between Jeh and Sharmila on the social media platform, Saba wrote in the caption,"Bariamma and Jeh Baba. Bonds. Grandparents are special parents." The caption was followed by some endearing hashtags that read, ‘my boys’, ‘grandmother’,’love,’ ‘Monday musings’.

Commenting on the post, Saba’s sister and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan commented, “Sweet." Followers of Saba also complimented the picture in the comments. One of the top comments on the picture read,"Beautiful Dadi with handsome grandson." Another comment read, “lovely bonding. Blessings always."

In her previous Instagram post shared on Saturday, Saba showed her followers how her nephew Taimur Ali Khan likes to lounge at home. The picture featured the five-year-old son of Saif and Kareena dressed in white kurta and pyjamas. Taimur sat on a wooden chair with his legs resting on an extended part of the armrests. With his arms resting in his head, Taimur mimicked a mature resting pose in the picture. Saba shared the post on Instagram and added in the caption, “My boys. Chote Nawab. Masha Allah. Lounging like a royal …na ?" The caption was followed by hashtags,’sunday funday, ‘tim tim, ‘big brother.’

