Sharmila Tagore Birthday Special: Family pics with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mansoor Ali

This image from Saif and Kareena’s wedding exudes royalty, and it features Sharmila Tagore, the couple, and other Pataudi family members Soha, Saba, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim. This photograph of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi eating at a table gives us a glimpse into the Royals’ lives. (Pic Credit: Instagram) Another throwback-worthy classic picture of the absolutely stunning couple that proves that old is gold. (Pic Credit: Instagram) This old candid photograph features young Saif Ali Khan with Mansoor Ali and Sharmila Tagore. (Pic Credit: Instagram) The rare throwback picture features Sharmila Tagore along with her son Saif Ali Khan. One can see young Saif sitting on his mother’s lap as she caresses him. (Pic Credit: Instagram) This picture depicts the strong mother-daughter bond. Soha’s cute description for her mother is evidence that they frequently tease one another. Aren’t they adorable? (Pic Credit: Instagram) The adorable moment captured in this picture shows Sharmila with her daughter and her granddaughter. One can see Sharmila cutting the cake and Inaaya trying to reach out for her to kiss her. (Pic Credit: Instagram) This family picture clicked on the occasion of Bhaidooj features Sharmila along with her children. This picture shows their strong bond with Sharmila. (Pic Credit: Instagram) Here’s another throwback picture of Sharmila shared by her daughter Soha. This image shows the epic moment when Sharmila said yes to her husband and tied the knot with him. (Pic Credit: Instagram) This family photo from Soha’s wedding shows Sharmila and all the family members dressed in traditional ensembles and striking a pose for the camera. (Pic Credit: Instagram)
first published: December 08, 2022, 10:54 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 10:54 IST