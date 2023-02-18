Sharmila Tagore Calls Bollywood 'Slightly Ageist', Says 'Scripts Are Written for Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher but...'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will be making her acting comeback with the web series Gulmohar. The legendary actress was last seen in the film Break Ke Baad in 2010. During a recent interview, Tagore opened up about the industry being ageist and said that there are a few roles for women of a certain age. Talking to PTI, she said, “We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other ageing lady actors."

She continued, “Hindi cinema is not where Hollywood is in terms of offering roles to older women. There are wonderful, more mature actors, Neena (Gupta) for instance, she is a magnificent actor. There are many others… OTT is full of wonderful performers. It will take time but it will change." Sharmila concluded by confidently saying, “It will happen here."

Gulmohar, a multi-generational family drama, is all set to release on March 3, 2023. For the project, Manoj Bajpayee will be slipping into the role of a different ‘family man’. He will be sharing the screen with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who will make a comeback after 12 years and also mark her debut on OTT. The series also stars Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the Batra family, their family dynamics and all things in between. Helmed by Rahul V.Chittella, it’s a beautiful and absorbing story for all ages to watch.

