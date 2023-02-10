Sharmila Tagore 'Nervous' Ahead of Her Comeback With Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar; Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Shoutout

Gulmohar, a multi-generational family drama, is all set to release on March 3, 2023. For the project, Manoj Bajpayee will be slipping into the role of a different ‘family man’. He will be sharing the screen with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who will make a comeback after 12 years and also mark her debut on OTT. Ahead of the film’s release, the two actors who will be playing the role of son and mother in the movie shared a heartfelt banter.

The makers and the actor dropped a promo video today on social media and the fans are delighted to see Sharmila Tagore. In the video, Manoj Bajpayee asks Sharmila Tagore how she feels on her return to the screens. To this, she says, “I am feeling a little nervous”. Manoj reminds her, “Aapka fanbase ever-growing, evergreen hai. Aap Anupama ho, the legend, the OG- Sharmila Tagore (Your fanbase is ever-growing and evergreen. You are incomparable)."

Advertisement

Quite humbly, Sharmila brushed away the words legend and instead said, “Iss film mein aapki maa ka kirdaar nibhaya hai, toh thodi bohot acting mujhe bhi aati hai (I have portrayed the role of your mother in this film, so I know a little bit of acting too)." Manoj bursts out laughing at her sweet response.

The actor’s caption read, “Jitni baar yeh video dekhta hun, utni baar muskuraata hun! Aa raha hai Gulmohar only on Disney Plus Hotstar 3rd March ko (Every time I watch this video, I smile. Gulmohar will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on 3rd March)."

Many friends and admirers of the celebrated stars flocked to the comment section to shower them both with love and to express their anticipation for their upcoming project. Saba Pataudi reacted to the video with a clap and red heart emoji and wrote, “Eagerly awaited. All the Best. Excited for everyone”. Shahab Ali commented, “Woohoo congratulations Sir!”, while Gajraj Rao dropped heart emoticons and said, “Wah”. Milap Zaveri wrote, “Congrats Sir”.

Advertisement

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had shared a vague video where he promised his fans to introduce them to his family and captioned it, “Family ke saath aa raha hoon. Swagat nahin karoge humara (I am coming with my family. Won’t you welcome us)?”

Advertisement

The short snippet led to confusion amongst fans who thought that the actor had dropped a video hinting at season 3 of Family Man. Turns out, it was for his upcoming movie Gulmohar.

Advertisement

Check out the video here-

The movie is slated for a digital release on March 3, 2023. It is a story about a multi-generational Batra family from Delhi. Gulmohar has an interesting cast ensemble starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran.

Read all the Latest Movies News here