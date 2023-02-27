Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore burst into tears even after watching her film Gulmohar for the third time screening in Delhi on Sunday. The star says that despite being in the movie she cried ‘profusely’ after watching it, in a video posted on social media. In the clip, Sharmila addressed the audience and said, “Thank you so much and I hope you liked the movie. I have seen it for the third time and I was still crying profusely, although I am in it."

“Of course, working with Manoj (Bajpayee) and Suraj (Sharma), actually, Suraj makes you cry. But I kind of vibe with this young lot. They make it so difficult for themselves. They can easily take their father’s money and get on. But they have to punish themselves," added the actress.

Sharmila’s daughter Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to post pictures from the event. In one of the pics, Sharmila is seen smiling while her Gulmohar co-star Manoj Bajpayee had his arm around her. While Sharmila draped a blue and red saree, Manoj opted for a black shirt and brown pants.

The last picture starred actor Sara Ali Khan hugging her grandmother while she held her. Sara was seen in a white and blue suit. Both of them smiled for the camera. Saba captioned the post, “A Special Screening of The movie #Gulmohar in Delhi…yesterday. It was totally brilliant!" Sara had also shared a picture with Sharmila from the venue on Sunday. She captioned the post, “Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny."

The makers recently dropped the trailer of the much-awaited multi-generational family drama. Sharing the trailer on social media, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Meri Batra family, aapko apne parivaar ke saath swagat karti hai. #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March". Have a look :

The trailer gives a glimpse into the Batra family, their family dynamics and all things in between. Helmed by Rahul V.Chittella, it’s a beautiful and absorbing story for all ages to watch. Gulmohar will see the luminous and graceful Sharmila Tagore return to cinema after 12 years, with acting powerhouses of Simran and Suraj Sharma too.

Directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, Gulmohar will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 3. Earlier speaking with Variety, Chitella shared, “I wanted to explore the meaning of family and home in current times, the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I wanted to explore the idea of togetherness in times when we are building walls between each other".

