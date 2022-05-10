Sharmila Tagore Returns to Acting After 11 Years With 'Gulmohar', to Co-star With Manoj Bajpayee

Sharmila Tagore is making her acting comeback in films after 11 years as the grand matriarch of the Batra family in ‘Gulmohar’. Joining her in this heartfelt family drama are Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Rashi Bagga, Amol Palekar, and Suraj Sharma.

The shooting of the movie has been completed and the film will release in August 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Rahul Chittella, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Tagore, who was last seen in the 2010 romantic-comedy “Break Ke Baad", said she is thrilled to be back with her latest project.

Advertisement

“After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of Team Gulmohar - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home," she said.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honor and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I am loving being a part of it."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.