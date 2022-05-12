Sharmila Tagore Says 'Taimur and Jeh Aren’t Allowed To Watch Movies' As She Shares Her Grandkids’ Reaction On Gulmohar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Break Ke Baad in 2010. Breaking her 11-year hiatus Sharmila is returning in films with her upcoming family drama Gulmohar. The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga. While talking about her upcoming flick, the actress dished on how her grandkids are reacting to her film, as for a long time her little ones have seen her in the real-life role of a grandma. She also revealed that her grandkids Jeh and Taimur are not allowed to watch movies yet, but

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Amar Prem actress got excited and chuckled a bit to speak of the idea of her Grandkids watching her as Grandmother on screen. She told the news portal, “Ohh, I got a lovely message from Inaaya already congratulating me, of course prompted by her mother. I told her the film is not out yet, and we don’t know what the audience will say."

Revealing that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little mucnhkins are not allowed to watch films yet, she said, “Taimur and Jeh aren’t allowed to watch films right now, but I assume it will be different when they watch me onscreen. And Sara and Ibrahim are grown up, they will watch, and they better like it. They don’t have an option but to say ‘well done."

The Kashmir Ki Kali said that she led a different life away from the arclight, including her work associated with UNICEF, and her trust.

The senior actress said, “I am not coming back anywhere. It is just that I worked on a film, which I thoroughly enjoyed. That’s it. I have my own life. At one point, that was what I was doing. I was an actor every day, I was going for shoots every day. That was my life then, Slowly, I petered down. And then I wasn’t working for a very long time."

Gulmohar is a heartfelt family drama that revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

