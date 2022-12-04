Sharon Stone Recalls Sitting With Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'I'm Not Easily Star Struck But...'

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone took the internet by storm with her epic reaction after seeing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. SRK received an honorary award recognising his contribution to the film industry at the festival. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event among many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Sharon Stone, British director Guy Ritchie, and Oliver Stone among others.

Now, at another event during the festival, Sharon explained her viral reaction after spotting SRK. Speaking to the interviewer about the moment, she said, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she said as she recreated the gasping moment.

Sharon was left in awe when she spotted Shah Rukh Khan sitting right beside her at the festival. A video showcasing her epic reaction created a buzz on social media. In the clip, when the host introduces the Pathaan actor to the audience, Sharon, who can be seen donning a beige attire with black gloves, gasps and screams ‘oh my god’. On seeing her reaction, Shah Rukh Khan gives her a peck on her cheeks.

On receiving a special honour at the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

