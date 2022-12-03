Sharon Stone Saw Shah Rukh Khan Sitting Next to Her and Every SRK Fan Can Relate to Her Epic Reaction

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event among many celebrities including Sharon Stone, British director Guy Ritchie, and Oliver Stone among others. Pictures and videos from the events have surfaced online and fans surely can't get enough of them.

But what caught everyone's attention was Sharon Stone's fan moment. Sharon was left in awe when she spotted Shah Rukh Khan sitting right beside her. A video showcasing her epic reaction has created a buzz on social media. In the clip, when the host introduces the Pathaan actor to the audience, Sharon, who can be seen donning a beige attire with black gloves, gasps and screams 'oh my god'. On seeing her reaction, Shah Rukh Khan gives her a peck on her cheeks.

Egyptian icon Yousra, AR Rahman, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra too attended the event. On receiving a special honour at the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

He further added, “Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same.” Khan also mentioned that the cinema commemorates diversity and that it does not confine people from fully exploring differences.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol attended the festival as it opened with their blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On the work front, the actor is gearing up to mesmerize his fans with Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan, a film directed by Atlee titled Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

