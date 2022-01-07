Sharvari: Rekhaji Called to Say She Really Loved Me in Bunty Aur Babli 2, I Couldn't Believe it | Exclusive

2021 was an eventful year for Sharvari. The actor caught the audience’s attention with her fun and zany role in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the film with which she made her big screen debut. The actor admits that the feedback and reactions have been overwhelming. “I remember my parents, sister and friends watching the film in theaters and I could see that they were really emotional, especially my mother and my sister who started crying. It was really a proud moment for me to know that they really enjoyed my performance."

Out of all the compliments that are coming her way, the one that Sharvari says that she will cherish for her lifetime is from veteran actor Rekha, “After watching my film, Rekhaji called me and said she really loved my performance. She also said that she hasn’t seen any actor in a long time who can light up the screen in the way I did. I really couldn’t believe that she took out time and called me. It was a really emotional moment for me. She is someone who I have grown up watching and one of the actors who have inspired me to join this industry. So for me it was like a fangirl moment for me."

Advertisement

But behind all the praises and the applause that the young actor has been receiving, she has had to work through her own share of struggles and setbacks which hasn’t kept her down. Always wearing a contagious smile and brimming with infectious energy, Sharvari is refreshingly candid about her life and learnings so far. “I have been auditioning for eight years and my family and friends have always stood by me. They have always shown faith in me and when they appreciate my work, it is my biggest achievement. I believe all my efforts and patience have really paid off. I remember sitting in a queue for auditions where there were so many aspiring actors with me. With so many people wanting to do the same work, it just keeps you going because you know that there are so many people out there wanting the same thing as you do. So, they were just as inspiring to me as other people who were already established.

It was also her passion for cinema that kept her going eight years, “I just wanted it really badly. It was my dream and my identity to become an actor and it was this feeling that really kept me going," she says adding that she wouldn’t have been proud of herself if she had given up. “It didn’t matter to me what other people thought of how much time I was taking. I never realised that it has been almost eight years since I have been auditioning.

Advertisement

Talking about competition, Sharvari, who debuted with the Kabir Khan-directed series The Forgotten Army (2020), feels that the word competition is often perceived in a wrong way. “I feel it is good to have competition. When people around you push you more, it is a good thing as it doesn’t make you complacent. I have had my share of struggle and I am aware that there are people who are definitely talented but are yet to be noticed. So I think it is only fair that everyone pushes each other to do their best," she says.

Advertisement

The actor is ready with her second project in her three film deal with YRF but she refuses to divulge too many details. “I am really excited about this new project. It is a different genre and a new look, something that I haven’t attempted earlier," she says, adding that she has received some really interesting scripts and has also finished. “It is really rewarding to see so many scripts coming in. It feels that filmmakers are showing faith in my work. I am taking my time and I personally believe that there is no recipe for success. For me my next film would be something which will excite me and would make me invest around six months of our time. At the end of the day success or failure doesn’t matter until you’ve had fun doing the part. I want to choose something that just allows me to have a blast," she signs off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.