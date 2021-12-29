Sharvari Wagh Showers Love on Photos of Katrina Kaif's Sisters at Her Haldi Festivities

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was a lavish affair, and fans are still swooning over the photos, which appear to be straight out of a fairytale. Many B-Town celebrities, including Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured beau Sharvari Wagh, and others, attended the event. Since the wedding, fans have been excited to know everything they can about it, and now Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister, has shared new unseen photographs from the wedding of the year!

Isabelle was seen posing for the camera with her family during the Haldi festivities in the photos. In the first photo, she was striking a pose with one of her sisters, Sonia Turcotte, who was styled in traditional attire. In another, Isabelle and a few family members were seen smiling on a set of stairs with the Haldi ceremony decor serving as a backdrop.

Advertisement

Sharvari Wagh, who is speculated to be dating Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal, took to the comments section to express her love for the Kaif family.

“Loooveeee," She wrote and added a series of yellow heart emojis to her comment.

Sharvari made her acting debut last month in Bunty Aur Babli 2. While Sunny and Sharvari are still handling rumours about their relationship, Sharvari appeared to be close to Katrina and Vicky’s families. She has been seen posing for the camera with Katrina in a few pictures from the marriage ceremonies.

Following the marriage, Isabelle officially embraced Vicky into the family as her brother-in-law via Instagram. She wrote alongside an image from their wedding ceremony, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our loopy household! We couldn’t be luckier to have you ever! Wishing you guys all of the love and happiness on this planet with no sign of ending and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina married on December 9. The intimate ceremony, attended by only 120 people, took place in Rajasthan. Following the wedding, they shared wedding photos and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.