Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu To Stream on OTT on This Day

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu are all set to stream on SonyLiv from Friday, April 14. The film had its theatrical release on March 4 and it opened to good reports. Billed to be a family drama, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and others in pivotal roles.

Tollywood actor Sharwanand has been busy with back-to-back films, but unfortunately, success has eluded him for a while. In recent years, the actor has been part of a series of films that have not done well at the box office. Last year, he made an appearance in Sreekaram, which was not a money churner at the box office and was received well on the OTT platform.

Advertisement

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is Sharwanand’s latest release alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is fresh off the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise. Coming as a family entertainer, the film was helmed by Kishore Thirumala and has Devisree Prasad’s music.

Speaking of box office collection, here is how much the film has collected from different regions.

Nizam Region: ₹2.61 crore

Ceded districts: ₹0.77 crore

Uttarandhra: ₹0.86 crore

East: ₹0.51 crore

West: ₹0.39 crore

Guntur: ₹0.49 crore

Krishna: ₹0.47 crore

Nellore: ₹0.30 crore

AP+Telangana: ₹6.40 crore

Rest of India: ₹0.40 crore

Overseas: ₹0.92 crore

Worldwide total: ₹7.72crores

The film had to earn ₹16.5 crores to break even but managed to earn only ₹7.72 crores by the end of its theatrical run. It is known that the buyers had to incur losses to the tune of ₹8 crores.

On Sharwanand’s work front, the actor’s upcoming project is Oke Oka Jeevitham, which marks his 30th film. Directed by Shree Karthik, the upcoming venture has sci-fi elements. In addition, Oke Oka Jeevitham also stars Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma and Nassar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.