Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu to Premiere on This Date

The teaser of the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Madnanna, has been released, and it appears to have impressed the audience. The actors have finished dubbing for the film, which will be released on February 25, Sharwanand has informed his fans.

On Wednesday, Sharwanand posted a picture with costar Rashmika Mandanna and wrote, “Completed dubbing for #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu. See you all on 25th". He also tagged Rashmika and SLV Cinemas. The film stars Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi in supporting roles. The movie has been directed by Kishore Tirumala.

Devi Sri Prasad has worked on the music of the film, while A Sreekar Prasad was tasked with editing. The film is a romantic comedy, stemming from a family drama. Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the venture, while Sujith Sarang handled the cinematography.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her most recent release Puhpa: The Rise, which also starred Allu Arjun. The film smashed box office records, and its Hindi version collected over Rs 100 crore, making it to the list of a few others, starring Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

