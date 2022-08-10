Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham to Hit Theaters on September 9

Tollywood’s young and promising actor Sharwanand’s long-awaited bilingual film Oke Oka Jeevitham will be released in theatres on September 9. The Sharwanand starrer has been filmed in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It will also have a simultaneous release in Tamil as Kanam.

Sharwanand recently announced the release date of his 30th film and wrote, “Rewind to the Best of Times and Memories #OkeOkaJeevitham in theatres from September 9th https://youtu.be/0x_k0T1PkSY #OkeOkaJeevithamOnSep9 #OOJOnSep9."

In his Tweet, the actor also shared an announcement video for the same, which gives a look into the film. In it, Sharwanand will be seen essaying a musician, who is in despair and unable to concentrate on his work. Nasser plays a scientist, who invents the time machine.

In the final visuals of the video, Sharwanand can be seen in his school days taking a photo with his mother. The Amma song in the background has given an emotional touch to the sequence.

The sci-fi drama directed by debutant Shree Karthick revolves around the protagonist and his two friends played by Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi. How they are all transported back to the 1990s through a time machine is the main plot of the movie.

Amala Akkineni is playing the lead character’s mother while Ritu Varma is essaying the female lead. The bilingual drama also features Ravi Raghavendra, Hitesh, Madhunandan, Yog Jappe, Ali, Jay Adithya and Nithyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film, bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures’ SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu has cinematography by Sujith Sarang and art direction by N Satheesh Kumar. Both the artists are expected to receive critical acclaim for their work in the project.

The film, which is billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements, features dialogues by Tharun Bhascker. It has music by Jakes Bejoy, while Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing.

