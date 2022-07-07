Shashi Kapoor Doubted Acting Ability of This Actress; How She Proved Him Wrong

Shashi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on December 4, 2017, but his fans and the audience of his time still love him the most. He won the hearts of the audience and critics alike with films like New Delhi Times, Junoon and others. He formed some really hit pairs with many actresses but was initially apprehensive about working with Rekha. Shashi displayed his disliking for Rekha many times to people. After some time, he saw Rekha achieve success and started working with her.

According to reports, Shashi even commented on Rekha’s skin colour and said that she doesn’t have the skills to survive in the entertainment industry. Kalyug actor even went to pass remarks about Rekha’s weight. Shashi was proven wrong as Rekha proved to be one of the most charismatic actresses in the Hindi film industry.

The Khoon Bhari Maang actress got into the skin of every role and portrayed it with conviction. Shashi was shocked to see her getting into the list of successful film actresses. His words about Rekha turned out to be wrong.

He fell in awe of Rekha’s acting and started signing films with her. Shashi and Rekha worked in a series of hit films like Silsila, Utsav, Pyar Ki Jeet and others. Some of is extremely successful projects with the actress are:

Kalyug- Directed by Shyam Benegal, Kalyug is still remembered by the audience. This film narrated the competition between two business families. The film described how people can go to the extent of killing their family members to satisfy their selfish motives.

Vijeta- Besides acting, Shashi was also behind the production of this film. His son Kunal Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Rekha and Supriya Pathak were part of this film. This film is about a confused teenager Angad caught in the marital problems of his parents. Later on, he chooses to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Both actors also worked in films Do Musafir, Rahu Ketu, Chakkar Pe Chakkar and many other projects.

