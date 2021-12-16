Shashi Tharoor, Sushmita Sen Fall For Fake Twitter Accounts of Harnaaz Sandhu; See Tweets

As the 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu bagged the Miss Universe 2021 title on December 13 by beating contestants from 75 countries, congratulatory messages from actors, politicians and others poured in on social media.

Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud after bringing the crown home since Lara Dutta won it in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994. Many celebs and politicians in a hurry to congratulate the new Miss Universe applauded her on Twitter but didn’t realize that they all have tagged a fake account in their congratulatory notes.

It was a fake Twitter account that was mentioned in tweets from celebs Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta to politician Shashi Tharoor. Many became the victim of the fake profile trap. But as it is common to come across a sea of fake social media handles impersonating celebrities, what was intriguing in this case is that Twitter has given a blue tick to a fake handle.

Advertisement

As soon as the news of Harnaaz bringing the crown after 21 years broke out, a Twitter handle @harnaazsandhu03 displayed itself as Harnaaz’s official Twitter account. Many pictures and videos on the account were mainly from the Miss Universe 2021 contest, which made many believe that this is the real Twitter handle of Harnaaz Sandhu.

In the meantime, many fake accounts emerged and were deactivated by Twitter, leading to a ruckus. As the confusion spread, Harnaaz from her verified Instagram account @harnaazsandhu_03 posted a story clarifying that her actual Twitter account is “@HarnaazKaur", and the account name is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. In the story, she also gave the link to her Twitter account.

Shashi Tharoor, later, deleted the previous tweet and tweeted again with photos with Harnaaz saying, “Delighted to congratulate Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu in person on her triumphant return to India. She is very excited to be back in India for the New Year holidays & India, of course, is proud to welcome her. Undoubtedly, India is proud to welcome her. She is just as poised & charming in person as on the stage."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.