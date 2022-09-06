Shatrughan Sinha Demands Justice for Kamaal Rashid Khan Despite KRK's Mean Jibes at Sonakshi Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of Kamaal Rashid Khan following the latter’s arrest over his “derogatory" tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Shatrughan, in a series of tweets, called KRK a “self-made man," which came as a shock to many people as the latter previously took mean jibes at Shatrughan’s daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Several years ago, KRK had objectified Sonakshi in a tweet. Following this, Sonakshi referred to him as ‘a waste of space’ and that he ‘deserved to be hung upside’ and given ‘4 tight slaps’.

However, Shatrughan has praised KRK for speaking his mind without any fear. “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan and one should always remember that despite great opposition and struggle the ‘KRK’ is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own," he tweeted.

In another post, he wrote: “His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn’t shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind!"

KRK was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court after his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020. KRK was nabbed from Mumbai airport. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him.

