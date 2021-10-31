Shatrughan Sinha: My Children Sonakshi, Luv and Kush Sinha Don’t Do Drugs

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview said that his children, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and sons Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha don’t do drugs. The father of three said that their upbringing is good. In an interview with NDTV, Shatrughan was also asked if it was challenging for celebrities to guide their children in the right direction given their busy schedules, he answered, “Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’)."

He continued, “Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things)."

Earlier, Shatrughan had raised questions about the manner in which Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities.

