Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Aryan Khan Getting Clean Chit in Drug Case

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan getting a clean chit in the drug-on-cruise case last year. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dropped his name from the charge sheet on Friday. Sinha, who was vocal in showing support to Aryan and SRK, told the Bombay Times that his stand seems to have been vindicated now. The publication quoted him as saying, “My stand seems to have vindicated now. I did support not only Aryan but also Shah Rukh Khan. He was paying a price for being ― Shah Rukh Khan. This action or reaction of the government is certainly highly appreciated. But then, at the same time, I would like to say that it seems to be too little and too late. All the people involved in framing an innocent boy and sending him behind the bars for no rhyme or reason, without any evidence and without any proper investigation must be taken to task with a deterrent punishment. So that in future they might have to think one thousand times before taking such a step."

He also added that he understands the pain and the helplessness that Shah Rukh Khan must gave gone through.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday cleared Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was also excluded in the charge sheet filed by the NCB related to the case.

Aryan, 24, was arrested on October 3 last year in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The narcotics agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

The 24-year-old was in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. Last year, after he was released from jail, many celebrities from the film industry reached out and visited the Khans to extend their support. Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha, too, was spotted arriving at Mannat.

