Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Flashboard Abs, Toned Physique During a Shirtless Stroll in Hawaii

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently took the internet by storm when he put his ripped physique on display during his outing in Hawaii. The Senorita singer was spotted at the exotic location as he enjoyed its stunning natural beauty. The 23-year-old singer–songwriter was seen flaunting his toned upper body as he took a stroll around an island with friends on Saturday. By taking a look at his flashboard abs and toned biceps, we can say that Shawn had been staying in tip-top physical condition.

The Treat You Better singer’s shirtless look highlighted the guitar and butterfly tattoos on his arms. While bearing a shirtless look, Mendes wore a simple set of baggy grey sweatpants. The singer also had on a pair of brown flip flops. As he took a brisk walk along a paved path surrounded by ferns and palm trees, the Summer Of Love singer appeared to have found a perfectly sized walking stick which he carried with him. The singer was joined by his several friends on his walk under the piercing sun.

While one of Shawn’s friends too went shirtless and donning a black jeans, another friend opted for a pale green shirt with grey shorts and green-and-white slide sandals. A female friend joined the trio in a grey dress and lustrous sandals, as well as classic bowline sunglasses.

As the In My Blood singer hasn’t specified why he is in Hawaii, it has been alleged that the musician may have hopped on to the trip with a will to mix business with pleasure.

Late last week, Shawn Mendes posted a video to Instagram from his “first day in Hawaii with everyone." The post featured clips of the musician and his entourage visiting the beach, sitting on mats for some meditation and playing a game of pickup basketball on a court. In the video, he also announced that he was doing daily workouts at 9:30, which anyone in his crew was welcome to attend.

As Shawn was clearly enjoying the sites all the while on the trip, he appeared to also be working on some new musical material. His video featured some footage of him strumming on an acoustic guitar, and he included a short segment of himself on a video chat with others in which he tried to gauge their reaction to a new melody he had written, though he cut the clip short before revealing the tune.

For the uninitiated, Shawn Mendes’ fourth studio album, Wonder, was released in December 2020 and featured several joyous songs that appeared to have been influenced by his relationship with Camila Cabello. Shawn’s most recent single was It’ll Be Okay, which he released on December 1.

As per a report by Daily Mail, the piano-led breakup song is believed to be inspired by his split from fellow singer Camila Cabello in November, last year. In the summer of 2019, Camila and Shawn were first linked and they were nearly inseparable throughout the ongoing pandemic. It has also been reported that the duo’s split was led by Shawn, however, the two have remained friends since then.

