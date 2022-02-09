Shawn Mendes Moves On From Camila Cabello? Singer's Latest Pics Hint At A New Woman In His Life

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up in November 2021. The couple was together for almost three years before they issued a statement announcing their split. While the former couple has been spotted a few times by themselves since the split, Shawn has sparked dating rumours with the latest set of pictures.

In pictures acquired by Page Six, Shawn was seen getting close to a yogi Hitomi Mochizuki in Hawaii last week. Shawn follows her Instagram. The singer was seen performing some sort of beach ritual in the pictures. The international publication reported that Hitomi was some sort of powder up Shawn’s nose. While it is unclear what is happening in the pictures, the publication in its report said that the powder could be “rapé powder, or shamanic snuff, a kind of tobacco used in spiritual practice by shamans and tribes in Brazil and Peru."

They were also seen concentrating together, with Shawn and Hitomi staring into each other’s eyes. They were also seen grabbing a bite together. For their day out in nature, Shawn was seen wearing a gray muscle tee and athletic pants while Hitomi wore a sports bra and workout shorts.

Back in November, Shawn and Camila announced that they were separating but will continue to remain friends. The Senorita singers said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

While the couple did not reveal the reason behind their decision to call it quits, a source told People magazine that life changed for them once the lockdown life came to an end. The couple had spent time together during the lockdown and grew close. However, when normal life resumed, things became different. “Things are different now, though. It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together," the source said.

