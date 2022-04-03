Shawn Mendes Says His Latest Single Is Inspired By 'End of Relationship' With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were one of the most popular celebrity couples. Their fans were left heartbroken after they announced separation in November last year. Months after, the Stitches singer released another of his single titled, ‘When You’re Gone’. While the song was released on Friday, Shawn has now also revealed that it has been inspired by the end of his relationship with Camila.

“A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things … and I was writing about that," Mendes told Extra while talking about the process of making the song.

In case you haven’t listened to Shawn Mendes’ When You’re Gone:

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes also revealed that he ran his new single with his former girlfriend before releasing it because they have worked together as writers for a long time. “Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means. And we respect what that means. And there’ll always be transparency between us," he added.

The singer was also asked how he is doing after the breakup. To this, Shawn admitted he ​​has been leaning on friends and family and has also been meditating to help his anxiety. “I think a lot of it is relying on people around you. I have a lot of amazing friends and family and I just kind of balanced it out between them," he added.

For the unversed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello parted their ways in November last year after dating each other for almost two years. Back then, the two singers took to their respective social media handles and issued a statement. They mentioned that even though their romantic relationship has come to an end, they will continue to be good friends.

Advertisement

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.