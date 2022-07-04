She Fame Aaditi Pohankar Wants To Work With Nagraj Manjule

Actress Aaditi Pohankar has left everyone impressed by her performance in second second of Netflix’s series “She". Now, in an interview with News18 Lokmat, the actress has talked about her work in the Marathi cinema and also shared that she wants to work with Nagraj Manjule.

“I haven’t gone anywhere to make a comeback, I am here. I sincerely want to work with Nagraj Manjule. I am impressed by his work. If there is a cool script then it will be fun to do with him. I also love him as a director," said Aaditi when asked about her comeback to Marathi cinema.

In She, Aaditi Pohankar plays the role of police constable Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi). In the interview, the actress also talked about her role and said, “I learnt from my character, Bhumi, that nothing should be over-planned. Just like the land says in the series that I am slowly trying to do what I am doing right and later on; I am trying to do the same thing. A lot of planning only increases the confusion. It’s easier and less annoying to make the right decision at that time."

On the work front, Aaditi Pohankar has not only worked in Marathi cinema, but she has also been a part of Bollywood and OTT projects. The actress made her acting debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, where she was seen in a small role.

In Marathi cinema, Aaditi Pohankar made a strong entry with Nishikant Kamat’s Lai Bhaari, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film also has cameo roles by Salman Khan and Genelia D’Souza.

Last, Aaditi was seen in Aashram, which was released on MX Player.

