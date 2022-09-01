She-Hulk Ep 3 Review: Jennifer Walters Finally Embraces Her Alter Ego But Bigger Problems Await Her

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped on Thursday and it featured Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally accepting her alter-ego. In the three episodes so far, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to Jennifer, watched her transform from Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin and leading the superhuman law division at GLK&H. The third episode offers limited new information about She-Hulk and primarily focuses on the cameos listed for the show.

Before we proceed — Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

She-Hulk episode 3 kicks off by officially introducing Wong (Benedict Wong) from the Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings timeline into the She-Hulk universe. Having witnessed in the previous episode that he fights off the Abomination (Tim Roth) in Macau — the scene that featured in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings — the new episode finally clarifies that it wasn’t the Abomination who tried to escape the prison but it was Wong’s idea to break him out of the most protected prison in the world just for practice sake.

Learning new details about the case, Jennifer proceeds to face the judges and present her case. However, instead of just bringing Wong into the picture, she also includes all the cell inmates and prison officials who have benefitted from Abomination’s transformation. Wong’s honest confession and Emil Blonsky’s transformation into the Abomination help take the case forward. While Jennifer was busy tackling the Abomination case, she also doubles up as a witness in her colleague’s case.

At the beginning of the episode, fans are introduced to Dennis — an old colleague of Jen Walters who has been duped by a shapeshifting Light Elf from New Asgard who pretended to be Megan Thee Stallon. Through the case, she not only come to Dennis’ rescue, helping him win the case but also learn an idea to help free the Abomination and win her own case.

Just as it seemed like it was the end of a regular day at work, Jennifer is attacked by a group of untrained attackers. While it seems like a hate crime, there seemed to be more to it, with viewers being teased that there is bigger trouble waiting for the She-Hulk.

Review:

The episode was flat, to say the least. Although the Wong cameo was welcomed, adding an element of fan service, it wasn’t enough to elevate the episode. The subplot featuring Jennifer and Dennis felt like it was stretched too far and unnecessary just to give Jennifer the final twist for her case. She-Hulk’s third episode played it safe. In an attempt to balance the spotlight on Wong, Jennifer, and Abomination, the writing doesn’t do justice to either of the characters. I have hopes that the fourth episode will bring in the much-needed twist to turn this show around. Nevertheless, Tatiana is doing a great job at carrying the show on her shoulders with ease.

