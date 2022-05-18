She-Hulk Trailer: Tatiana Maslany Is MCU's Superhero cum Attorney at Law; Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Returns

The first She-Hulk (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) trailer has been released and it introduces Tatiana Maslany as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new superhero and confirmed the return of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. The trailer of the Disney+ series was released in the wee hours of Wednesday (IST) and it promises a fun ride!

The trailer opened with a voiceover from Mark’s Bruce saying, “Being a superhero is a trial by fire. Who is going to protect the world if not people like you?" We then are introduced to Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who has ‘great friends’, ‘a demanding job’ wherein she represents a superhero law division which leads to massive media attention and ‘a frustrating family’, introducing Bruce aka Smart Hulk as her family member.

The trailer goes on to reveal her transformation, which is — as most Marvel fans already know — triggered by fear and anger. Thus we meet our She-Hulk. Following her transformation, it seems like she continues to hold the identity, going to work, catching up with friends and even going on dates.

Advertisement

When she is informed that she could be an Avenger, Jennifer shoots it down by saying she is not a superhero. “That is for billionaires and narcissists and adult orphans for some reason" seemingly taking a dig at Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

The trailer features a few surprises. Former WWE Superstar David Otunga makes a cameo in the trailer, playing as one of the men Jennifer’s She-Hulk meets on a date. The trailer also confirmed the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky aka Abomination — who was last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The trailer also offers a blink-and-miss appearance of Jameela Jamil’s Titania. It is also reported that Benedict Wong is making a comeback as Wong.

Watch the She-Hulk trailer here:

Advertisement

She-Hulk will stream nine episodes and features a number of stars, including Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.