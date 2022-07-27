'She Should Be Ashamed To...': KRK's Salvo on Urvashi Rautela For Her Next The Legend

Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, the self-proclaimed critic of Bollywood, has hit out at another Hindi film star. His latest target is Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela for her upcoming movie, The Legend. The film is Urvashi’s debut project. In his tweets, KRK wrote, “Whatever money this joker #saravanan has given to @Urvashi Rautela but she should be ashamed to work with such a monkey. Money is not everything in life. Respect is always above money. #AaaThooo!"

KRK added the image of The Legend’s recently released video song Po Po Po in Hindi. This tweet has led to a battle between fans of Saravanan and supporters of KRK. The comment section of KRK has turned into a battleground. A user wrote, “A monkey also appears better than the face of this donkey. How he can be a hero with this bad face.’’

Advertisement

Another fan of Saravanan wrote, “You can call him monkey before that look at your face. Saravanan is a top successful businessman. He is just fulfilling his dream to be in a movie. First do not judge the film by his face, maybe his story in The Legend is good.’’

Talking about the movie, The Legend is scheduled for a July 28 release. The action romantic drama stars Geethika, Suman, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Vijaykumar, Nasser, and Late Vivek along with Saravanan and Urvashi.

The Legend will be released in over 2,500 theatres worldwide. Recently, the Censor Board of Certification approved the film under the U/A category. The Legend will be released in five languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The debut actor Saravanan Arul is a well-known businessman. It is not the first time he is on screen but he worked in a TV ad. In the TV ad, he shared screen with Tamannaah Bhatia and Hansika Motwani.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here