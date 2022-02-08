‘She Was a Grandmother To Me’: Marathi Singer Kartiki Gaikwad On Lata Mangeshkar

Kartiki Gaikwad, the winner of the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2008, has paid her tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday. Kartiki said that Lata Mangeshkar was like a grandmother to her. She said that she learned a lot from her and got praise.

“It is a sad fact that Bharat Ratna, Lata didi, who is the mother Saraswati for singers like us, has left us all. I pray to God that her soul may find peace," Kartiki said.

Kartiki said that she considers herself “very lucky" to have met Lata Mangeshkarand received her blessings. Kartiki said that she learned the nuances of singing and music from her on many occasions.

“Lata didi had met me at her house while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was going on. At that time, she met like my grandmother. She appreciated me. Shiv Sena had a program on Maharashtra Day and at that event, I had the opportunity to perform the national anthem with Lata didi. I consider myself very lucky to be able to spend a few moments with Goddess Saraswati," she added.

Kartiki said that all the songs of Lata Mangeshkar are timeless. “Bhajans sung by her have reached every house. Her melodious voice will remain with us forever. I pay my respects to Lata didi," said Kartiki.

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. In January, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

At her funeral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in addition to several Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, were present.

