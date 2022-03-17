Sheetal Thakur to Join Vikrant Massey in Rajkot for Their First Holi After Wedding

Vikrant Massey is a busy star. The actor is currently in Rajkot, shooting for ‘Gaslight’ which will also star Sara Ali Khan. And that also means that it would be a working Holi for the actor who would be stationed in the town for the shoot. Incidentally, this also happens to be Vikrant’s first Holi post marriage. But being in Rajkot does not mean that the actor will have to spend the colour of festival away from his spouse. He will be making time for his wife Sheetal Thakur, who will be joining him on the sets of ‘Gaslight’ for Holi.

Advertisement

A source close to the actor shares, “Vikrant is shooting in Rajkot for ‘Gaslight’ so Sheetal will be joining him there for Holi since it’s their Holi after marriage. The Somnath temple is just a 3-hour drive away from Rajkot, so they will be visiting the temple for the festivities together before Vikrant has to resume his shoot".

Vikrant had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur in February this year and had been balancing promotions for Love Hostel during this time itself. It looked like a simple wedding, but the smiles on the faces of the bride and groom made the hearts of all their fans melt. The popular actor was highly praised by the audience and the critics alike for his performance as Ashu in ‘Love Hostel’, which starred Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, also leaving everyone impressed with his first-ever outing in an action-packed role. In a recent interview, Vikrant also opened up about the impact he had after playing such a character and revealed that he sought therapy during the shoot of the film. The film was helmed by Shankar Raman.

Besides ‘Gaslight,’ Vikrant also has ‘Forensic’ alongside Radhika Apte up for release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.