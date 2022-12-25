Sheezam Khan Arrested In Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, Pankaj Tripathi Debuts Vajpayee Biopic Look

Hours after Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested. Reportedly, the actor was arrested by Waliv police on Sunday and has been accused of abetment to suicide. Sheezan Khan’s arrest comes hours after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint accusing him of abetment to suicide. The actor was taken into questioning by the cops and was then arrested. He will be under judicial custody for four days.

Thalapathy Vijay sent his fans into a frenzy as he sang his hit song Ranjithame at a mega audio launch event for his upcoming movie Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay surprised Rashmika and his admirers as he broke into an impromptu performance on stage. A video of Vijay singing Ranjithame while performing its hook step has gone viral on social media. In the video, Rashmika can be seen blushing as Vijay sings Ranjithame on stage.

Ankit Gupta has become the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, Ankit has broken his silence on his eviction from the show. “Instead of me, I feel Tina should have been eliminated. She’s not contributing anything to the show. She’s not straightforward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat," Ankit said on Bigg Buzz. Ankit further praised Shalin for being “a genuine guy" and said that he is often “misunderstood" on the show.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in their daughter Raha Kapoor’s first Christmas with their families at home. Alia and Ranbir were joined by Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Pooja Bhatt. Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Alia-Ranbir’s intimate Christmas celebrations. But what caught our eyes were a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Raha written on it. They later joined the Kapoor family at the annual Christmas lunch.

On the Birth Anniversary of India’s most beloved Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of his biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ have released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as former PM. On Sunday, Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen flaunting his ‘Atal’ look. With soothing music in the background of the clip, the video describes Vajpayee as a Prime Minister, poet, statesman and gentleman. In the caption of his post, Pankaj Tripathi penned down a few lines by Pandit Dhirendra tripathi and writes, “Na main kahin dagmagaya, na main kahin sar jhukaya, main atal hoon."

