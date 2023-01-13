Home » News » Movies » Ahead of Sheezan Khan's Bail Verdict, Sister Falaq Naaz Says 'Always With Him No Matter What'

Ahead of Sheezan Khan's Bail Verdict, Sister Falaq Naaz Says 'Always With Him No Matter What'

Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of their show.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 10:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Sheezan Khan is actress Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz's younger brother. (Photo: Instagram)
Sheezan Khan is actress Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz's younger brother. (Photo: Instagram)

While Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma suicide case, his sister Falaq Naaz has penned support for her younger brother on social media. Recently, Falaq took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with the Ali Baba actor. In the caption, she mentioned how she is always there to support her younger brother ‘no matter what’. She also took an indirect dig at Tunisha Sharma’s mother and mentioned that the god is aware of everyone’s ‘niyat’.

“Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what! Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr❤️," she wrote. This comes on a day when a Mumbai court is also supposed to announce Khan’s bail plea verdict in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case.

Advertisement

Soon after Falaq shared the post, several of her friends and fans took to the comment section to express support to Sheezan. While Karanvir Sharma dropped red heart emojis, Nivedita Basu wrote, “God bless u all". “Justice will prevail," a third comment read.

RELATED NEWS

Sheezan Khan is actress Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz’s brother. Ever since Khan has been arrested, his sisters have repeatedly issued statements claiming he is innocent. In an earlier statement, Shafaq and Falaq alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 13, 2023, 10:49 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 10:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks