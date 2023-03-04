Hours after Sheezan Khan was granted bail in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, his lawyer has now revealed that the actor is not allowed to travel without permission. Not just this, but Khan has also been asked to attend trial regularly.

“Sheezan has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 1,00,000. We are in the process of complying with the terms and conditions set out by the court and hopefully, he will be released today. Other conditions that he has been asked to abide by are not tampering with the evidence, influencing the complainant, and traveling without prior permission. He has been directed to attend trial regularly," Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra told E-Times.

The lawyer further added that this is ‘just the beginning’ and claimed that Khan was granted bail because there was no evidence against him. “All I can say is that there is no evidence against him. This is just the beginning, and we will fight it out till the end. We are thankful to everyone who has supported us and more to those who fought tooth and nail against us because that’s how we became stronger. Eventually, truth prevailed, and justice was served. He has been granted bail," he added.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz also reacted to the actor’s bail and told the entertainment portal, “Sach ki jeet hui hai and we are certain that we will be granted relief from the High Court as well. We can’t wait to see him and walk back home with us after 70 days. We are speechless."

Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

