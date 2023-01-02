Sheezan Khan's Family Denies Drugs Allegation, Claims Tunisha Sharma's Mom Didn't Want Marriage

Sheezan Khan never consumed drugs and the police have already investigated this angle, the actor’s sister Falaq Naazz and his mother said during a press conference on Monday. Sheezan’s family was responding to the allegations levelled by Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, that Sheezan used to “consume drugs".

Falaq, who was also joined by Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra at the press conference, claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha had a “very understanding" relationship. She alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. “As far as drugs are concerned, my brother never took any drugs and the police have already investigated this matter. So let’s end this discussion," Falaq told reporters.

“Bahut understanding and caring ka relation tha unke beech (They cared for each other and had a very understanding relation). Because Tunisha’s mother didn’t want her to get married to Sheezan… so Sheezan told Tunisha, ‘Tunni, let’s do one thing you focus on your work; live your life. I don’t want you to be dependent on anyone. Let’s work with each other and give time to each other." They both agreed on this and moved on. Both the kids are lovely," Falaq added.

When asked about the note recovered from the set of Ali Baba where Tunisha was found dead, Sheezan’s lawyer said, “It was only written- ‘Woohooo! Sheezan is blessed to have me as a co-actor’ in the note. Iske alawa kuch nahi likha hai. That wasn’t a suicide note." Reiterating the lawyer’s point, Falaq said, “Wo suicide note mein nahi aata hai. Please don’t circulate it as a suicide note."

The lawyer further claimed that the note in question was written by Tunisha three or four days before her death, and was simply lying in the room. Sheezan’s family also refuted claims that Tunisha went into depression after she discovered that Sheezan was cheating on her with another woman. “Sheezan didn’t have any other girlfriend. Tunisha was depressed because of childhood trauma," Sheezan’s family claimed.

Tunisha Sharma’s mysterious death has raised many doubts. The TV actress died by alleged suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24. Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai police after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by the actress’ mother.

