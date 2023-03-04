In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Sheezan Khan has finally been granted bail. The former Ali Baba actor has reportedly been granted bail by a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The court has granted bail to Khan on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

While Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show on December 24 last year, Khan was arrested a day after (December 25) after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Sheezan Khan’s bail comes as a huge relief for his family including his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who have been voicing their support and demanding justice for their brother. In an earlier statement, Shafaq and Falaq alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

In January this year, Khan’s mother also penned a long emotional note in another of her Instagram story and asked why her children are suffering. She claimed that her son was in jain ‘without any evidence’ and claimed that Falaq loved Tunisha Sharma like her ‘younger sister’.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan has been replaced by Abhishek Nigam in his show Ali Baba. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek revealed how everyone on the sets of Ali Baba misses Tunisha and Sheezan. “We are always going to miss them. I have worked with them. Tunisha was a very good artist. We will miss her always. Since she is not among us now, her work and memories will always be cherished. But yes, everyone misses them," he said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

