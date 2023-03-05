Sheezan Khan Hugs His Emotional Sisters As He Walks Out of Jail in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Actor Sheezan Khan walked out of jail today, March 5, after more than two months of being arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The Ali Baba fame was seen hugging his sisters and his relatives present there to receive him. After the brief reunion, he drove away with his family without interacting with the media. He was arrested on December 25 after his co-star Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetment in his daughter’s alleged suicide case.

Sheezan’s bail was granted on Saturday by a court in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Videos shared by fan pages showed the actor walking out of jail and meeting his close ones.

The former Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and the conditions laid down for his bail were that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings. Besides this, Khan’s passport has already been kept in the custody of Vasai police.

The bail proceedings were on at a court in Bombay High Court, but after the chargesheet was filed, a fresh bail application was filed at Vasai, following which the court granted bail to Khan. Considering that the hearing in High Court is pending, the lawyers now plan to move the court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him.

Sheezan Khan’s bail comes as a huge relief for his family including his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who have been voicing their support and demanding justice for their brother. In an earlier statement, Shafaq and Falaq alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

