Sheezan Khan's Lawyer Says 'Kiya Kisi Aur Ne Hai..', Accuses Tunisha's Family of 'Misguiding' Probe

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has accused the late actress’ mother and uncle of ‘intentionally and deliberately’ misguiding the investigation. He claimed that his client is innocent and added that they will prove the same during a press conference on Monday, January 2.

“Sheezan is innocent. I have been saying this from day one. He is innocent," lawyer Shailendra Mishra said.

“We have already given all evidence to the police. Her mother and a person named Pawan Sharma are intentionally and deliberately misguiding the investigation. We will have a press conference on Monday at 11 am and Sheezan’s family will also be there. We will prove that all allegations are fake. Somebody else has done it but it is Sheezan who is suffering," the lawyer added.

This comes as Vasai court on Saturday sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. Later, Sheezan’s lawyer also submitted four applications to the court seeking home-cooked food, permission to use an inhaler for his asthma and security during judicial custody. The actor also asked that his hair must not be cut during his custody and requested for permission for visits from his family members.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha Sharma’s allegedly died by suicide. He was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

