Sheezan Khan's Police Custody Extended; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding On Feb 6?

In a big development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, her former boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended till tomorrow i.e December 31. Vasai court announced the same on Friday. This is for the second time that Sheezan Khan’s police custody has been extended. Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. The two dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

In a recent development in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, the actress’ mother has now claimed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up. Addressing the media, Tunisha’s mother alleged the same and admitted that her late daughter used to like her Ali Baba co-star. “Tunisha cannot die by suicide," she said during a press conference on Friday as quoted by E-times. Not just this, but during the press conference, Tunisha’s mother also claimed that her daughter could have been ‘murdered’ as well.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have always maintained silence on the same, a new report has now claimed that the two actors are likely to tie the knot in February 2023. Reportedly, the Shershah stars’ will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s team about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film which was released in February is still making the headlines. Recently actress Sophia Di Martino, who is known for playing Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, took to social media to express her love for the film and shower praises on Alia’s performance. Sharing the poster of the film, she wrote, “Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi".

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandaan’s Animal is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting for it eagerly, the makers have now announced that the first look posters of Ranbir and Rashmika from the film will be unveiled the first look of the film on New Year’s Eve i.e Midnight of 31st December 2022. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will hit theatres in August 2023.

