TV actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz have expressed their gratitude towards God as their brother was granted bail on Saturday (March 4) and walked out of Thane jail on Sunday. He was arrested by the Mumbai police after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother. Tunisha died by alleged suicide on the set of Ali Baba show in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24.

Falaq took to her Instagram Story and shared an article about her brother’s release from the jail. She wrote, “Sach ki jeet hui… aur humesha hogi." Shafaqq also took to her social media account and expressed her gratitude, saying, “Shukar".

Meanwhile, in the pictures that were clicked outside the jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his sisters and his relatives present there to receive him. After the brief reunion, he drove away with his family without interacting with the media.

The former Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and the conditions laid down for his bail were that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings. Besides this, Khan’s passport has already been kept in the custody of Vasai police.

The bail proceedings were on at a court in Bombay High Court, but after the charge sheet was filed, a fresh bail application was filed at Vasai, following which the court granted bail to Khan. Considering that the hearing in High Court is pending, the lawyers now plan to move the court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him.

