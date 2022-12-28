Sheezan Khan's Lawyer Claims Actor Is 'Innocent' and Is Being 'Framed' In Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case

As Sheezan Khan remains in police custody in connection to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, his lawyer has now claimed that the Ali Baba actor is innocent and is being framed. In his recent interview, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra talked about the ongoing investigation and also reacted to the reports that ‘no objectionable content’ was found from Sheezan’s chats with Tunisha. The lawyer claimed that the two actors met hardly a few months ago and questioned cops for not investigating the incidents before Tunisha met Sheezan.

“They have known each only for a few months since the serial started. Why things before that are not being investigated? She was a precious soul. I don’t want to make any comment that will be taken out of proportion. Sheezan and his family were the ones with whom she used to spend time," Sheezan’s lawyer told E-times.

Claiming that his client is being ‘framed’, Shailendra Mishra added, “Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready."

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the lawyer denied reports claiming that Sheezan has been changing his statements to the police. Mishra further mentioned that they are fully ready to cooperate with the authorities and said, “The police have judged him on day one and they’re investigating in an angle that he is the culprit, whereas he is not. We are there for cooperation. We will cooperate. They want custody; we’re going to grant consent. Take a day or two more. We have nothing to suppress and we will suppress nothing."

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s police custody has also been extended till Friday, December 30. He was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. She claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother also claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. Her last rites were held on December 27.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

