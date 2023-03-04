Sheezan Khan’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has come as a huge relief to his family. The actor has been granted bail by a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. Soon after Khan was granted bail on Saturday, March 4, his actress-sister Falaq Naaz took to her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Ahumdullilah’ which means “praise be to God". Khan’s sister also thanked god via her Instagram stories.

Ever since Khan was arrested on December 25, his sister Shafaq Naaz and Falaz Naaz often voiced their support for their brother. In January this year, Falaq also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Khan. In the caption, she mentioned how she is always there to support her younger brother ‘no matter what’. She also took an indirect dig at Tunisha Sharma’s mother and mentioned that the god is aware of everyone’s ‘niyat’. “Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what! Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr❤️," she had written.

Prior to this too, in a statement, Shafaq and Falaq alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

